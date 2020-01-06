Santa Fe police waiting on audit of troubled evidence room

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe police’s poor handling of its evidence room may have affected several cases.

But just how many remains a mystery.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports The department is awaiting the results of an evidence room audit conducted by a consultant.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says the department will not attempt to determine if more evidence is missing until that audit.

The audit comes more than six months after the Santa Fe Police Department told the District Attorney’s Office it had lost evidence in a first-degree murder case.