Santa Fe police sued in elderly woman’s freezing death

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — The family of a 92-year-old woman who froze to death in Santa Fe has filed a lawsuit saying Santa Fe police did not try hard enough to find her.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a lawyer for Antonia Garcia’s family said last week they believe she may have gotten lost while on her way to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in March 2019.

The wrongful death complaint filed in state District Court says a neighbor called police around 11:25 p.m. that day to say she saw an elderly woman leaning against a metal post.

But court documents say the dispatcher and police officers treated the call as “a low priority call.”

A city spokeswoman declined to comment on the pending litigation.