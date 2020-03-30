Santa Fe police lieutenant faces domestic violence charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe police lieutenant has been placed on alternative duty after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Court records show Christopher McCord faces an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a household member charge stemming from arrest early this month in Albuquerque.

According to a police report, McCord’s wife says an argument turned physical when McCord shoved her against a television stand and began punching her repeatedly.

His wife told police she threw an iPad at McCord to defend herself.

McCord told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the episode occurred after he filed for divorce.