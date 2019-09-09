Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting at house party

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Santa Fe are investigating a fatal shooting of a man at a house party.

They say 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay arrived at a hospital early Sunday with injuries from gunfire and later died.

He told police that he was attending a party with his family at a house when a neighbor fired at least one shot toward the party.

Enriquez-Garay was struck by a bullet and was taken to a hospital by family shortly after midnight.

Police say they arrested the suspected shooter about 1:30 a.m., but that person’s name hasn’t been released yet.

