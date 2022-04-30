SANTE FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday Officials from the Santa Fe Police Department announced they are looking for Gavin Romero Jr. 72.

Officers said Romero was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on April 29, 2022, at his residence located on Camino Rancho Siringo in Santa Fe, NM.

According to a Santa Fe PD press release, Romero is Hispanic, 5’7” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. Romero was last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, and beige khaki pants.

Santa Fe PD said If Anyone has information regarding the New Mexico silver alert call the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 428-3710.