Santa Fe New Mexican announces layoffs amid COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — The Santa Fe New Mexican has announced nearly a dozen layoffs, salary reductions and a shortened workweek amid an economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Publisher Tom Cross said Tuesday the moves are intended to keep the family-owned newspaper, its website and other operations as healthy as possible while the media outlet deals with a decline in advertisement.

Under the plan, New Mexican managers will see reduced salaries and staff will have reductions in hours worked.

The newspaper will publish seven days a week and will continue its commercial printing operations.

The newspaper has been in business since 1849.