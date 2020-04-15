Santa Fe mom says overturned bounce house trapped children

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman is suing Meow Wolf after she says her children were injured when the arts and entertainment company’s rented bounce house was overturned by the wind.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports attorneys for Anita Vargas didn’t say in court documents how the children were hurt at the 2018 block party but alleged that the children were trapped underneath the bounce house.

The case was filed in state district court this week.

After the episode two years ago, Vargas posted a picture on Facebook of her son, showing his bruised and bloody face.

A spokesperson for Meow Wolf also didn’t respond to emails.