Santa Fe, McKinley County win larger federal relief grants

Medical personnel conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday afternoon May 4, 2020, at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup, N.M. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe area emerged as a major beneficiary of federal relief funds for local government, as the state of New Mexico assigned nearly $100 million to towns, cities and counties to offset spending on the pandemic response.

The city of Santa Fe was awarded $17.6 million in possible reimbursements and Santa Fe County can receive up to $10.5 — accounting together for 28% of direct grant awards announced on Tuesday.

McKinley County, which has the state’s highest tally of COVID-19 infections per capita, received an outsized direct grant award of $16.1 million.