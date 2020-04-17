Santa Fe Indian Market gets first woman director

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The organizers of the annual Santa Fe Indian Market have selected a new executive director, marking the first time in the history of the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts that a Native American woman will lead the organization.

The association announced the appointment of Kim Peone on Thursday.

She was among four finalists chosen from more than 70 applicants.

A member of the Colville Confederated Tribes of Washington, Peone lives in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Indian Market began in 1922. It is described as the world’s biggest and most prestigious Indian art event.

This year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.