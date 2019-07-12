Santa Fe gears up for annual International Folk Art Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Artists and craftspeople from around the globe are descending upon New Mexico’s capital city this weekend for what organizers bill as the world’s largest folk art festival.

The annual International Folk Art Market kicks off Friday evening with a party and wraps up Sunday on Santa Fe’s Museum Hill.

More than 150 artists are representing 50 countries. Their wares include jewelry, ceramics, beadwork, metal work, textiles and basketry.

The artists are selected after experts review their work.

The market drew about 21,000 visitors last year and has generated more than $31 million in artist earnings since its inception in 2004.

Organizers say the market has a ripple effect in communities around the world and more than 1 million lives have been touched as a result over the last 15 years.