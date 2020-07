Santa Fe County man recovering from bubonic plague

Undated handout image provided by Rocky Mountain Laboratories showing an electron micrograph depicting a mass of Yersinia pestis bacteria (the cause of bubonic plague). (AP Photo/Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say they have found a case of bubonic plague.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported Monday that a Santa Fe County man in his 60s has the plague.

He is recovering at a hospital.

According to health officials, an environmental investigation is being done around the man’s home to see if his immediate family or neighbors face any risk.

Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel says this case is a reminder there are other infectious diseases to be aware of besides COVID-19.

It is the state’s first case of bubonic plague this year.