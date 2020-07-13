Santa Fe Community College expects 25% enrollment drop

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Community College is expecting a 25 percent drop in enrollment this fall as students and prospective students battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports college officials said last week the enrollment decline will come as many classes remain online and the economic downturn is forcing students to prioritize paychecks over degrees.

New Mexico health officials reported 262 additional COVID-19 deaths and two more confirmed cases Sunday.

That increased the statewide death toll to 545 and the confirmed cases total to 15,028.