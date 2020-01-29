Santa Fe chooses finalists for midtown campus redevelopment

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Santa Fe has named three finalists for the redevelopment of a city-owned campus that was left vacant when the Santa Fe University of Art and Design closed in 2018.

The finalists include Central Park Santa Fe, Singapore-based Raffles Education Corp. and KDC Real Estate Development and Investments with Cienda Partners of Dallas.

Santa Fe radio station KSFR reports that the finalists will be asked for additional information to clarify the confidential contents of their project submission packages.

Based on community input, the mixed-use development project will include housing, higher education, arts and culture spaces and entrepreneurial businesses.