Santa Fe Archdiocese shuts churches, schools due to outbreak

The Roman Catholic archdiocese for Albuquerque, Santa Fe and other parts of central and northern New Mexico has announced the immediate closings of its churches and schools “until further notice” to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

A statement issued Thursday by the Santa Fe archdiocese said church officials were “particularly concerned about the safety and health of our elderly, children and our chronically ill population.”

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced that K-12 public schools will close for three weeks because of the outbreak.

The state on Thursday confirmed a sixth positive test for coronavirus.