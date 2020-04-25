Ruling due Monday in tribal case over virus relief funding

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge says he will issue a decision Monday on a request from tribal nations to temporarily halt the distribution of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding.

State and local governments started getting direct payments this week, but tribal governments have not received any money set aside for them.

More than a dozen tribes have sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of the funding.

The Treasury Department says the corporations are eligible.

The tribes and the department disagree on a definition of “Indian Tribe” that’s included in the CARES Act.