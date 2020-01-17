Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hardesty ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Stratford ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Ruling: Casino employee can’t claim workers’ comp benefits

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says at least some tribal casino workers injured on the job can’t receive New Mexico workers’ compensation benefits.

A ruling Thursday precludes an Isleta Pueblo casino employee who hurt her knee while working from bringing a claim against the pueblo or its insurer under the program.

Program administrators dismissed Gloria Mendoza’s claim, saying the pueblo can’t be sued in state court or administrative proceedings without its consent under the tribal sovereign immunity doctrine.

Thursday’s ruling says Mendoza’s claims can’t proceed because the pueblo isn’t part of the case and there’s no indication it ever agreed to participate in the program.

The decision cautions that its conclusions may not apply to all workers’ compensation cases involving tribes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss