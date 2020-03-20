Ruling allows question asked before Miranda warning given

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court says a police officer’s questioning of an Albuquerque man being detained before he got Miranda warning didn’t violate his constitutional rights against self-incrimination.

The justices on Thursday reversed a lower court’s ruling that the man was entitled to a new trial because the officer asked him about whether the officer should know about anything in the man’s possession.

The man replied that he had methamphetamine on him, and methamphetamine found on the man was used as evidence during a trial that led to a drug possession conviction.

The Supreme Court said the officer’s question didn’t violate the Fifth Amendment because police can ask questions to protect public and officers before giving a Miranda warning.