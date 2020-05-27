Rough start to the year for Mexican gray wolves, cattle

This Jan. 30, 2020 image shows members of the Mexican gray wolf recovery team preparing to load a wolf into a helicopter in Reserve, N.M., so it can be released after being processed during an annual survey. The Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday, March 18 announced the result of the latest survey, saying there are at least 163 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. That marks a nearly 25% jump in the population from the previous year. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One Mexican gray wolf died after being caught in a trap in April.

Another was found dead in the wild.

That brings the total to more than a dozen of the endangered predators that have died so far this year in New Mexico and Arizona.

Environmentalists say a combination of lethal management by U.S. wildlife officials and private trapping is making it difficult to recover the species.

But ranchers say they face constant pressure from the wolves. More than two dozen cattle were killed last month.

Officials have started the process of revising their plan for managing wolves in the Southwest.