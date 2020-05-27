Rough start to the year for Mexican gray wolves, cattle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One Mexican gray wolf died after being caught in a trap in April.
Another was found dead in the wild.
That brings the total to more than a dozen of the endangered predators that have died so far this year in New Mexico and Arizona.
Environmentalists say a combination of lethal management by U.S. wildlife officials and private trapping is making it difficult to recover the species.
But ranchers say they face constant pressure from the wolves. More than two dozen cattle were killed last month.
Officials have started the process of revising their plan for managing wolves in the Southwest.