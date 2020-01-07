Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira

RPD reports that the child was last seen on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 602 East Forest in Roswell. Osiel is a Hispanic male that’s 2-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 40-pounds.

It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing. Authorities believe Osiel is in the company of 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira who is 5-foot-8 and is 150-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Rico-Ruvira is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number. Details of this case are currently under investigation.

Maroon GMC Yukon SUV (courtesy NMSP)

Osiel is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.