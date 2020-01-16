Roswell police: Crime suspect killed himself during search

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Roswell police say a crime suspect who allegedly fired at police is dead after shooting himself while he was the subject of a search.

Police say the man fired at least one shot at one or more officers who responded to a report of an aggravated assault Wednesday night at or near Roswell Mall.

Police say the initial gunfire occurred as the man ran away from the mall and that a search was then launched.

According to police, the man shot himself about a half-hour later in a residential neighborhood elsewhere in northern Roswell.

The man’s identity wasn’t released but police said he appeared to be in his 20s.

No officers were injured.