Roswell man being held without bond in fatal shooting case

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

They say 22-year-old Tyler Aaron Kelley was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and is being held without bond at the Chaves County Detention Center.

Police say Kelley is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear Sunday if Kelley has a lawyer yet for his case.

Investigators believe Kelley shot the two 19-year-old victims and then disposed of the handgun he allegedly used.

Police say Marcelleno Briseno of Roswell was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.