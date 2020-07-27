Roswell doctor adamantly against statewide mask mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Roswell physician says he will not force anyone to wear a mask at his clinic. KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reported Sunday that Dr. Krafimir Hirstov is likening the state mandate to wear face coverings because of coronavirus to “a dictatorship.”

Hirstov owns Reinecke Medical and Chiropractic medical center.

Hirstov also believes masks are ultimately useless against airborne viruses.

Roswell city officials voted last week not to enforce the state mask requirement.

New Mexico health officials called Hirstov’s attitude “shocking” for a medical provider.

They will refer the clinic to the state’s chiropractic board for possible sanctions.