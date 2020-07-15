Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Deputy terminated, arrested after New Mexico State Police investigation

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Deputy has been terminated and arrested following an investigation by New Mexico State Police (NMSP).

Christopher Franklin McCasland was arrested in Quay County by NMSP on Wednesday on the charge of Receiving Stolen Property Over $500 but not more than $2,500, a fourth-degree felony.

According to Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker, back in May, an NMSP investigation lead to a search of McCasland’s house where officials found numerous reported stolen items from previous crimes in another New Mexico county where McCasland was previously a police officer.

Sheriff Parker said he was told that according to witnesses and purchases made, McCasland was “possibly linked” to money that was previously reported stolen.

McCasland was placed on immediate leave pending an internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it also found a letter in McCasland’s county-issued vehicle showing he has an active arrest warrant in Yuma County, Arizona for failure to pay traffic citations.

Sheriff Parker said they didn’t know about the warrant because it was not entered into the National Crime Information Data Base and regular records checks did not show it. He also said Chris McCasland never reported the warrant.

Officials also said a small amount of marijuana was found in McCasland’s unit.

Sheriff Parker said McCasland was served with a notice of termination on July 13 and that he resigned his position on July 14.

More from MyHighPlains.com: