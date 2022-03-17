NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico county has settled with a man shot in the head during a chase in a front loader by the county sheriff himself. Roosevelt County deputies were called to James McFarlin’s Portales home in 2018 after he used the front loader to crush and flip his ex-wife’s jeep.

McFarlin took off, refused to pull over, and led deputies on a slow-speed chase into an empty field. After deputies say he ignored their commands to get out, Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Falin opened fire, hitting McFarlin in the head.

He survived and was sentenced to a year of house arrest for his actions. McFarlin’s attorney confirms the county has agreed to pay him $3.75 million.