Roosevelt County sees ‘tumbleweed nightmare’ after Sunday’s winds

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County recently shared the results of what Sunday’s “treacherous winds” brought to the area.

Officials stated that the county saw a “tumbleweed nightmare” Monday, with a number of the roads in the county, including some state highways, being blocked because of an influx of tumbleweeds. Those state highways include NM 114, NM 236, NM 330 and NM 202.









“Following the late summer rains and extensive growth of tumbleweeds throughout the County, this will likely be an ongoing challenge throughout the winter and next spring,” Road Superintendent Rick Lovato said in a news release. “We want to encourage property owners to protect their homes as we are facing an increased fire danger with so much more fuel this year.”

Roosevelt County officials stated in the release that the county’s road department is working to open up impacted roads for all residents, which could take the rest of the week because of the continued possibility of high winds. If individuals come to a road blocked by tumbleweeds, officials urge those individuals not to drive through the tumbleweeds with the possibility of it damaging a vehicle or starting a fire.

If individuals have a road blocked, they are asked to contact the road department at 575-356-5942, by emailing rcrd@rooseveltcounty.com or by calling the Administration Office at 575-356-5307. Individuals can also submit the road concern through the county’s website.