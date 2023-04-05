ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that preliminary flood risk information and Flood Insurance Rate Maps have been updated for Roosevelt County.

According to a FEMA press release, residents and business owners are encouraged to review the latest updates to be informed about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.

According to the release, local, state, and FEMA officials, all worked together to update maps. Officials added that a community review of the maps has taken place but before the maps become final they must survive a 90-day appeal and comment period. Community stakeholders will participate in this 90-day appeal and comment period, identifying any concerns or questions about the information provided.

The 90-day appeal and comment period will begin on or around April 5, for the City of Causey; and the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County. Appeals and comments may be submitted through July 4.

The 90-day appeal and comment period will begin on or around April 7, for the Village of Dora. Appeals and comments may be submitted through July 6.

Officials said residents can submit an appeal if they consider modeling or data that was used to create the map to be technically or scenically incorrect.

An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.

Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.

FEMA stated that to review the preliminary maps or submit appeals and comments, visit your local floodplain administrator (FPA), FEMA Map Specialist can identify your community FPA. Officials said there are cost-saving options available for those who might be newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone.

The preliminary maps may also be viewed online:

The Flood Map Changes Viewer.

FEMA Map Service Center.

For more information about the flood maps:

Use a live chat service about flood maps click on the “Live Chat Open” icon).

Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone at 877-336-2627.