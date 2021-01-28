Roosevelt County Offices will open to public

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Roosevelt County Offices announced they will open to the public for in-person services effective Monday, Feb. 1., due to a decrease of COVID-19 cases within the county.

County personnel will provide services to the public in person and will continue to offer services electronically, by phone or by appointment as needed.

“The Treasurer’s Office understands the frustration that “closed to the public” has put on our residents as does all our County offices,” noted County Treasurer Layle Sanchez. “The County is eager to reopen so we can better serve our friends and neighbors.”

Roosevelt County lobbies will re-open to the public Feb. 1, 2021 during regular business hours and will be following the required NM Department of Health COVID Safe Practices. The safety and security of our employees and the public will continue to be our primary focus. Roosevelt County is following the State PHO and relying on the Center for Disease Control, New Mexico Department of Health, and the World Health Organization for the latest COVID-19 data.