Roosevelt County invites public to appeal or comment on Flood Maps

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Roosevelt County officials are inviting the public to comment or appeal updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) before or on Dec. 21, 2021.

County officials said the preliminary flood risk information and updated FIRMs are available for review in the county and residents and business owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.

The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state, and FEMA officials, and significant community review of the maps has been done according to Roosevelt County. Before the maps are finalized community stakeholders will be allowed to identify any concerns or questions before Dec. 21, 2021, in the 90-day appeal and concern period which began Sept. 22, 2021.

County officials said appeals and comments may be submitted for:

The City of Portales; the Town of Elida; the Village of Floyd; and the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County.

Residents may submit an appeal if they consider modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.

Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.

The maps can be viewed and appeals and comments can be submitted at a local floodplain administrator.

The maps can also be viewed online:

For more information about the flood maps: