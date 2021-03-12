Roosevelt County Detention Center to resume visitation March 15

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Visitation for detainees in Roosevelt County Detention Center will resume Monday, March 15, officials said. Visitation will be on a modified schedule with limitations. Detention Center Administration officials said detainees have been advised of the return to visitation and the new process.

“We are able to reinstate outside visitation for our detainee population thanks to the joint efforts of our staff and detainees,” stated Administrator Justin Porter. “We have effectively managed to prevent any COVID-19 outbreaks within the facility due to the strong COVID Safe Practices (CSP) and enhanced protocols implemented. As long as the facility and the visitors can work together to maintain CSP, the visitation will be allowed under the modified rules and schedules.”

Authorities said the detainee will have the responsibility of signing up for visitation and will be allowed one visitor for 30 minutes on their assigned day. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures will be followed between visitors.

CSP practices will be followed, included mask enforcement and social distancing. Roosevelt County officials explained that all visitors will be screened before they will be allowed inside the facility, and they are only allowed to bring in identification and keys.

According to authorities, all staff and detainees will be monitored closely for any signs or symptoms and temperatures will be taken twice daily.