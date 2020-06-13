Roosevelt County Detention Center officer tests positive for COVID-19

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN Graphics)

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roosevelt County Detention Center announced that an officer tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Detention Center said the officer was tested on June 9, 2020, and is currently quarantined at home. Currently, there are no other positive tests confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) at the facility, according to the detention center.

Testing of inmates and staff had been done before the officer tested positive for COVID-19, and 100% of the RCDC staff and about 75% of detainees voluntarily tested on May 19 and 20, and all test results were negative, according to the RCDC.

The Detention Center said RDRC partnered with their onsite medical provider, Wellpath, and have started testing all detainees and staff on Friday, June 12. 

The Detention Center also said there are currently 55 detainees at their facility, 29 security staff, and 11 additional support staff and contractors. 

Roosevelt General Hospital and DOH provided immediate access to testing kits, according to the detention center.

Roosevelt County will provide additional details when they become available, according to the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:10 p.m. on June 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3025
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro42129
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry77
Dallam4127
Deaf Smith21214132
Donley2826
Gray111390
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford21215
Hartley14211
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4534
Lipscomb72
Moore87314575
Ochiltree53243
Oldham412
Parmer12048
Potter2,785361,120
Quay512
Randall7517383
Roberts22
Roosevelt53
Sherman2924
Swisher21117
Texas9686943
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,323913,540
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss