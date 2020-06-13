Roosevelt County Detention Center officer tests positive for COVID-19

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roosevelt County Detention Center announced that an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Detention Center said the officer was tested on June 9, 2020, and is currently quarantined at home. Currently, there are no other positive tests confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) at the facility, according to the detention center.

Testing of inmates and staff had been done before the officer tested positive for COVID-19, and 100% of the RCDC staff and about 75% of detainees voluntarily tested on May 19 and 20, and all test results were negative, according to the RCDC.

The Detention Center said RDRC partnered with their onsite medical provider, Wellpath, and have started testing all detainees and staff on Friday, June 12.

The Detention Center also said there are currently 55 detainees at their facility, 29 security staff, and 11 additional support staff and contractors.

Roosevelt General Hospital and DOH provided immediate access to testing kits, according to the detention center.

Roosevelt County will provide additional details when they become available, according to the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:10 p.m. on June 13, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 25 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 42 1 29 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 77 – – Dallam 41 – 27 Deaf Smith 212 14 132 Donley 28 – 26 Gray 111 3 90 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 21 2 15 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 45 – 34 Lipscomb 7 – 2 Moore 873 14 575 Ochiltree 53 2 43 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 120 – 48 Potter 2,785 36 1,120 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 751 7 383 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 53 – – Sherman 29 – 24 Swisher 21 1 17 Texas 968 6 943 Union 5 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,323 91 3,540

