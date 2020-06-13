Roosevelt County Detention Center officer tests positive for COVID-19

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roosevelt County Detention Center announced that an officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The Detention Center said the officer was tested on June 9, 2020, and is currently quarantined at home. Currently, there are no other positive tests confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) at the facility, according to the detention center.
Testing of inmates and staff had been done before the officer tested positive for COVID-19, and 100% of the RCDC staff and about 75% of detainees voluntarily tested on May 19 and 20, and all test results were negative, according to the RCDC.
The Detention Center said RDRC partnered with their onsite medical provider, Wellpath, and have started testing all detainees and staff on Friday, June 12.
The Detention Center also said there are currently 55 detainees at their facility, 29 security staff, and 11 additional support staff and contractors.
Roosevelt General Hospital and DOH provided immediate access to testing kits, according to the detention center.
Roosevelt County will provide additional details when they become available, according to the Roosevelt County Detention Center.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:10 p.m. on June 13, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|25
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|42
|1
|29
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|77
|–
|–
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|212
|14
|132
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|111
|3
|90
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|21
|2
|15
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|34
|Lipscomb
|7
|–
|2
|Moore
|873
|14
|575
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|43
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|120
|–
|48
|Potter
|2,785
|36
|1,120
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|751
|7
|383
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|–
|–
|Sherman
|29
|–
|24
|Swisher
|21
|1
|17
|Texas
|968
|6
|943
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,323
|91
|3,540
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Roosevelt County Detention Center officer tests positive for COVID-19
- Local tattoo shops put new guidelines to keep clients safe from COVID-19
- Warmer than average weekend
- The Amarillo Community Market opens for first time this season
- Two from Lubbock arrested with $1.7 million in drugs, Border Patrol says