ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners said that it has declared an extreme drought and fire danger emergency in the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County during their regular commission meeting on April 5, with agricultural burning permitted.

The Board of Commission said this was based on current drought indicators published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, lack of precipitation, low humidity, and an abundance of wildland grass and dry, fine fuels.

“We understand with the weeds, people still want to burn. However, with the weather we are having, and continuing drought…I think it’s time.” said Jay Lang, the Arch Volunteer Fire Chief.

The resolution will remain in effect for 45 days, and the commission will review it again at the May 3 regular meeting.