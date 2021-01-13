Roosevelt County declares an exceptional drought and fire danger emergency in Roosevelt County

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners declared an extreme drought and fire danger emergency within the unincorporated areas of Roosevelt County during their regular Commission meeting Nov. 9, 2020.

This resolution was renewed on Dec. 15, 2020 and Jan. 12, 2021, with agricultural burning permitted. This was based upon current drought indices published by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, lack of precipitation, low humidity, and abundance of wildland grass and dry, fine fuels that there is a serious likelihood of fire danger in Roosevelt County.

Commissioner Lewis Shane Lee brought the resolution before the commission and shared he had received several phone calls from residents asking for the declaration and felt this resolution should help farmers and ranchers gain additional access to financial support through various drought programs.

The resolution will remain in effect for 45 days, and the commission will review it again at the Feb. 16, 2021 regular meeting.