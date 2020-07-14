Rollover crash near Deming leaves 2 children dead

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say driver fatigue is likely behind a rollover crash that killed two members of a San Diego family.

Authorities say the deadly rollover happened early Sunday near Deming on Interstate 10.

A Chevy Suburban carrying a couple and their six children was heading westbound when it went off the road.

Emergency workers pronounced a 12-year-old girl dead at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy later died at a hospital.

Police say the 37-year-old mother, 42-year-old father and their 16-year-old son were hospitalized with non-threatening injuries.

The other siblings ages 3, 5 and 7 were uninjured.