Rio Arriba County settles over Mexican flag-flying episode

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico county has settled with a man who said a troubled sheriff pulled him over for flying a Mexican flag on his truck on the Fourth of July.
The attorney for Joshua Talamante said last week that Rio Arriba County has agreed to settle for $55,000 nearly six months after Talamante filed a tort claim notice, a precursor to a lawsuit.
Talamante says Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan pulled him over during Chama, New Mexico’s July Fourth parade, last year and told them he needed to take down the Mexican flag flying from this truck.
Lujan did not return phone messages.