Retail, construction tax revenue up in state despite virus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — April and May state tax revenues are as low not as state officials feared.

A report to the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee Friday shows that construction and retail sales have actually increased compared with the same time last year despite the pandemic.

Energy revenues and tourism are way down.

But a one-time federal stimulus of $1,200 a person and a weekly $600 federal unemployment supplement has been bolstering retail sales and even boosted incomes for some low-wage workers.

The $600 supplement expired last week.

Unemployment In New Mexico remains higher than it was at the depths of the Great Recession in 2010.