Resolution proposed in fake Indian art prosecution

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal court is considering a proposed plea agreement in an alleged counterfeiting scheme that passed off crafts made in the Philippines as the work of Native American artisans.

A court hearing by videoconference on the agreement was scheduled Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Albuquerque that may resolve charges against Jawad Khalaf and Nashat Khalaf.

The two defendants have previously denied accusations that they violated the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.

Prosecutors say they oversaw companies that sold mass produced jewelry and crafts from the Philippines as the more valuable work of Native American artisans.