Residents in village of Chama ordered to boil water

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

CHAMA, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The northern New Mexico village of Chama has been placed on a water boiling order.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the order came after investigators found the Chama plant’s two huge filtering tanks weren’t functioning correctly, producing only 36% of the water required.

The primary malfunction came from the layers of sand and coal that filter all incoming water.

Investigators say documents detailing daily operations and a schedule of required maintenance were missing.

Essential testing supplies were either buried in storage closets or nowhere to be found. 

