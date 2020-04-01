Republicans favor absentee ballots by request amid pandemic

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Republican Party is objecting to universal mail-in balloting procedures proposed by local election officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic as a substitute for in-person voting.

The dispute erupted Tuesday as a host of states rush to adopt alternatives to in-person voting amid a national public health emergency and government directives to avoid public gatherings and human contact.

The Republican Party and affiliated state legislators say the state’s June 2 primary should be handled by absentee procedures in which currently registered voters submit an application for a ballot that can be mailed or hand delivered.

