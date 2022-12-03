Las Cruces, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Republican Party of New Mexico’s (RPNM) State Central Committee (SCC) announced that Steve Pearce was re-elected as RPNM chairman.

RPNM reports that Chairman Pearce’s new two-year term is set to begin immediately, and he will lead the state party through the 2024 election.



According to an RPNM press release, SCC members were also elected to seven other Republican Parties of New Mexico officers, that includes Vice-Chairs, Congressional District Chairs, Secretary, and Treasurer. Officials said that those new officeholders will serve under Pearce for two years.



Officials said the voting was conducted by paper ballot; candidates were allowed to witness the hand counting of ballots.

RPNM reported that in the race for RPNM Chairman Pearce won with 55.2 percent of the vote. Sarah Jane Allen received 20.7 percent; Robert Aragon received 13.2 percent, Eddy Aragon received 10.4 percent and Rodney Tahe received 0.5 percent of the vote.

Chairman Pearce issued the following statement regarding his re-election:

“This was a spirited campaign, and I thank the grassroots Republican leaders from across New Mexico for trusting me to lead for another term as RPNM chairman. An overwhelming number of these leaders agree that our data-driven approach to identifying and turning out conservative-leaning voters is working, proven by the fact that Republican candidates are getting closer and closer to defeating the Democrats in competitive races.

“Turning New Mexico red is a marathon, not a sprint, and as we look toward 2024, I am excited about helping our future Republican nominees be successful in their campaigns.”

RPNM also announced SCC members that are also elected including:

1st Vice-Chair: Amy Barela

2nd Vice-Chair: Leticia Munoz-Kaminski

CD 1 Vice-Chair: Donelle Inventor

CD 2 Vice-Chair: Rebecca Dow

CD 3 Vice-Chair: Drew Denger

Secretary: Mari Trujillo Spinelli

Treasurer: Kim Kvamme

On their election, Chairman Pearce added, “I am so pleased that Republicans chose this outstanding team of young and diverse leaders who represent the future of our party.”