Republican House candidate vows to fight disqualification

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A Republican candidate for Congress in northern New Mexico was disqualified from the race after failing to use a legally prescribed petition form to collect voter signatures.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the secretary of state’s office disqualified Anise Golden-Morper.

Officials say the proper forms have been readily available since October.

Golden-Morper’s campaign office released a statement Thursday accusing the Democratic secretary of state of politicizing the office, and vowing to take legal action.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Ben Ray Lujan, who is running for U.S. Senate.