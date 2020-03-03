Report: Zookeeper loses finger after violating protocol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB-TV) — An internal investigation determined a hyena bit off the finger of an Albuquerque zookeeper after the worker violated zoo protocol.

Surveillance video obtained by Albuquerque television station KOB-TV shows the worker entering the hyena enclosure and poking her fingers through the chain link fence.

It shows one of the animals biting down on the zookeeper’s hand. Security records state the zookeeper’s middle finger was eaten.

City officials said a thorough investigation was done and appropriate actions were taken but they declined to discuss what they described as personnel matters.

The hyena remains in its enclosure and officials say there’s no threat to other staffers or the public.