Report: New Mexico university settles child death lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The University of New Mexico Board of Regents has agreed to pay $38 million to settle part of a lawsuit alleging some pediatric cancer patients with leukemia received substandard care at the university’s hospital.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the settlement would bring a partial end to a lawsuit on behalf of 250 children.

The lawsuit cited practices from 1977 to 1997 where young patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia were given diluted, outdated drug treatments.

The settlement offer was filed in court last week and is awaiting a judge’s approval.

The judge is expected to decide how the money would be administered.

