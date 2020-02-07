Report: New Mexico refinery emitting high levels of chemical

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A report has revealed that an oil refinery in southeast New Mexico is one of 10 facilities in the country releasing high levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the HollyFrontier Navajo oil refinery in Artesia is emitting benzene levels four times the Environmental Protection Agency’s action level, but is not violating federal law.

Officials say that more than 3,000 people live within a mile of the refinery.

Benzene is found in crude oil and used to manufacture plastics and pesticides.

Federal health officials say prolonged exposure to the chemical can damage bone marrow, decrease red blood cells and lead to cancer.

