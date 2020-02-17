Report: New Mexico ex-mall employee knocked out former boss

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A former mall employee in northwestern New Mexico is facing charges after authorities say he knocked out his former boss and broke his nose.

Court documents show that Justin Nachreiner is scheduled Wednesday to appear before a magistrate judge in Farmington, New Mexico, on aggravated battery.

According to an arrest warrant, the 24-year-old Nachreiner attacked Journey shoe sore manager Cameron Tadeo last month after he fired Nachreiner.

Other employees say Tadeo had sent a group message to employees to pick up their checks.

Witnesses say Nachreiner was angry when he arrived and left after they heard a loud noise.

Employees say they found Tadeo unconscious and bleeding from his nose.

Nachreiner is being held without bond.

