Report: New Mexico back to 49th in nation in child poverty

FILE – In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Jose Espinoza, 18, stands outside his trailer with his 4-month-old infant, Emmily, and wife, Maria Rodriguez, 19, in Vado, N.M. while speaking about making only $50 a day picking onions. New Mexico’s child poverty rate rose slightly and continues to rank near the bottom nationally despite improvements in the state’s economy, a child-advocacy group said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The 2019 New Mexico Kids Count Data Book, released by New Mexico Voices for Children, found 26% of the state’s children in 2018 remained at or below the federal poverty line. That places the state back to 49th nationally in child poverty. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A child-advocacy group says New Mexico’s child poverty rate rose slightly and continues to rank near the bottom nationally.

New Mexico Voices for Children released Wednesday the 2019 New Mexico Kids Count Data Book that found 26% of the state’s children in 2018 remained at or below the federal poverty line.

That places the state back to 49th nationally in child poverty.

A similar study last year showed New Mexico ranked 48th.

The report found 30% of the state’s Hispanic children were living in poverty, as were 41% of New Mexico’s Native American children.

