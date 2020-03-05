Report: Neighbor steals skeleton over offensive gesture

CUYAMUNGUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing a larceny charge after authorities say she stole a neighbor’s anatomical skeleton model that allegedly was making an offensive gesture toward her.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports court documents filed Monday show that Diana Hogrebe was charged with one count of larceny in connection with the skeleton heist.

Hogrebe of Cuyamungue, New Mexico, told Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies she was offended by the way the skeleton’s hand was posed _ with the middle finger pointed up.

Hogrebe told the Santa Fe New Mexican the episode was the culmination of a monthslong feud between her and neighbor Joseph Downs, who she said has hassled her family and other nearby residents.