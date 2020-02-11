Report: Man impersonated a deputy to an undercover officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to impersonate a sheriff’s deputy to an undercover police officer.

A criminal complaint said Daniel Mitchem was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase in Albuquerque.

According to police, the 46-year-old Mitchem had approached an undercover detective during an auto theft operation and told the officer he was a sheriff’s deputy and showed a gun.

The complaint said that when the detective said he was an officer, Mitchem fled in his Chevy Tahoe.

Police say he was eventually arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and felon in possession of a firearm.