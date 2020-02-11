1  of  36
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Amarillo Endospaty Center Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dalhart ISD Dimmitt ISD Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Follett ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Lazbuddie ISD Nazareth ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD San Jon Municipal Schools Silverton ISD Spring Creek ISD Springlake Earth ISD Texline ISD Tucumcari Municipal Schools Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

Report: Man impersonated a deputy to an undercover officer

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to impersonate a sheriff’s deputy to an undercover police officer.

A criminal complaint said Daniel Mitchem was arrested Saturday following a high-speed chase in Albuquerque.

According to police, the 46-year-old Mitchem had approached an undercover detective during an auto theft operation and told the officer he was a sheriff’s deputy and showed a gun.

The complaint said that when the detective said he was an officer, Mitchem fled in his Chevy Tahoe.

Police say he was eventually arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss