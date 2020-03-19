Breaking News
Report: Las Cruces officer used neck restraint on suspect

by: Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have confirmed that Las Cruces police used a controversial vascular neck restraint and a stun gun on a suspect before he died.

A state police report released Tuesday said Officer Christopher Smelser used a vascular neck restraint on Antonio Valenzuela who fled from a traffic stop last month. 

According to authorities, the 40-year-old Valenzuela had an open bench warrant for a parole violation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police use of vascular neck restraint, sometimes called a chokehold, has been the subject of protests in some communities.

