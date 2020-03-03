Report: Hospital prone to post-surgery blood infections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A federal health agency has found the University of New Mexico Hospital to be one of the worst in the country for sepsis after several patients developed the blood infection condition following surgical procedures.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a report that showed the hospital had the tenth worst rate in contracting the condition in the country.

The report also showed the facility was ranked the worst in the state for post-surgery blood infections.

Hospital officials say results do not speak to the quality of care provided at the facility.