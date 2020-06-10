Report: Closures cost New Mexico students months of learning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislative researchers say only half of New Mexico’s students were engaged in online learning after schools shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A report released Wednesday also says one in five students were unable to connect to online learning in public schools.

Even students who did connect with their teacher mostly reviewed old material.

The findings show nearly all public school children have missed out on months of instruction.

Many summer learning programs also are being cancelled or trimmed.

Lawmakers will gather for a special session June 18 to address a budget shortfall in the the wake of the pandemic.